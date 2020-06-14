Shannon Grey Jamison, 42, of Collinsville, died on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at his home. A celebration of life will be held Monday, June 15, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Orchard Drive Baptist Church with Pastor Karl Hoyer and Jerry Hopkins officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Orchard Drive Baptist Church.
