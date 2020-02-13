Ralph Brown Jarrett, 92, of Collinsville, passed away peacefully at his home to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on Monday, February 10, 2020.
He was the son of the late Brown Jarrett and the late Fannie Foley Jarrett. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Cornelia Parr and his granddaughter, Crystal Nicole Shumate.
Ralph attended Bridge Water College for two years and then joined the U.S. Navy and served his country from 1950 – 1954. After leaving the Navy, he attended Danville Community College so he could get his apprenticeship for printing before joining Copenhaver Printing in Collinsville. He retired as co-owner of Copenhaver Printing where he worked over 30 years been co-owner for the last 14 years. He was a charter member of the Collinsville Church of the Brethren - 1957 to present.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Lorine Shelton Jarrett; five children, Michael Jarrett, Markham and Carolyn Jarrett, Tammy and Jim Easter, Doug and Donna Jarrett, Stan and Blaire Jarrett; stepdaughter, Carolyn and Tommy Nelson; stepson, Barry and Sheila Wilson; seven grandchildren, two great grandchildren; 13 step-grandchildren; 24 step great-grandchildren, and two special nieces.
The family will receive friends Friday, February 14, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Collinsville Church of the Brethren. The funeral service will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 12 p.m. at the Collinsville Church of the Brethren with Pastor Roy McVey officiating. Burial will follow in the Roselawn Burial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Collinsville Church of the Brethren or Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Jarrett family.
