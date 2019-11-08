Jeffers, Anna Marie

Providence, N.C. Ms. Anna Marie Gunn Jeffers of 10012 NC Hwy. 86 N, Providence, N.C., formerly of 4th. St. Martinsville, Va. passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019.
A viewing will be held Friday, November 8, 2019, from 2 until 8 p.m. in the Juanita S. Fulton Memorial Chapel of Fulton-Walton Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019, 2 p.m. with family arriving 1:30 p.m. at Burton's Chapel Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Condolences may be posted at www.fulton-waltonfuneral home.com.
The family may be contacted at 741 Blackwell Rd., Yanceyville, N.C.
All arrangements are entrusted to Fulton-Walton
Funeral Home - Yanceyville, N.C.