Jeffers, Anna Marie


JEFFERS
Anna Marie Gunn

Providence, N.C. Ms. Anna Marie Gunn Jeffers of 10012 NC Hwy. 86 N, Providence, N.C., formerly of 4th. St. Martinsville, Va. passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019.
A viewing will be held Friday, November 8, 2019, from 2 until 8 p.m. in the Juanita S. Fulton Memorial Chapel of Fulton-Walton Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019, 2 p.m. with family arriving 1:30 p.m. at Burton's Chapel Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Condolences may be posted at www.fulton-waltonfuneral home.com.
The family may be contacted at 741 Blackwell Rd., Yanceyville, N.C.
All arrangements are entrusted to Fulton-Walton
Funeral Home - Yanceyville, N.C.