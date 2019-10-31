Jessie, Hodges

Jessie Ben "J.B." Hodges Jr., 88, of Fieldale, passed on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. He was born in Patrick County April 1, 1931 to Jessie Ben Hodges Sr. and Annie Sue Ray Hodges.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Christine Creasy Hodges; his second wife, Shirley Hartis Hodges; brother, Bill Hodges; and sisters, Margaret Miles, Mae Cardwell and Betty Adams.
J.B. is survived by his sons, Tim Hodges (Robbin Bryant), Richard Hodges (Anita Ware); grandchildren, Eric Hodges (Jess), Amanda Barker (Josh); great-grandchildren, Savanah Hodges and Addy Hodges; and sisters, Barbara H. Rea, Patricia H. Murphy and Nancy H. Shumate (Stanley).
J.B. graduated from Hardin Reynolds Memorial School and served in the Army. Prior to his retirement, he was an insurance agent for AFLAC. He was also associated with the JB Singers for many years.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Fort Trial Christian Church with Pastor Milford Witt officiating. Interment will be in the Roselawn Abbey. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service and at other times at the home of his son, Tim.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Fort Trial Christian Church, 6368 Virginia Avenue, Bassett, VA 24055.
Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va.
