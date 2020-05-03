Jewis, Rosalie Valenti Ruvolo

Rosalie went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at the age of 93 after a long illness. She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on August 24, 1926, to Pierina Cannizaro Valenti and Anthony Valenti.
In 1931, her family moved to Newburgh, N.Y. and opened Valenti's bakery on Washington Avenue. Known as Sadie to her family and friends, she worked for the family business until, at the age of 16, started driving the bread delivery truck. She later became a wedding cake decorator for the bakery.
In 1947, she met and married Jack Frank Ruvolo. They had three children and divorced in 1961. In 1962, she met her soulmate, William "Bill" Jewis and got married that same year and they have one son. In 1966 they moved south and eventually settled in Martinsville, Va. where they worked hard running their wholesale nursery business for several years until Bill got a job as a long-haul truck driver from which he retired. Sadie would often accompany him on his travels keeping a journal of their adventures on the road.
Sadie loved to write and read her bible. She committed numerous verses to memory and would share scripture with anyone that would listen.
Sadie was preceded in death by her older brother, Joseph Valenti; her father, Anthony Valenti; and her mother, Pierina. Also preceding her in death was her daughter, Patricia Ann Ruvolo; and sister Bernadette Gironda.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Bill; sons, Will Jarred of Alexandria, Va., Peter Ruvolo and his wife, Linda, of Vail, Ariz., and daughter, Sandra Sinagra and her husband, Joseph, of The Villages, Fla. Also surviving her are her brothers, Phillip Valenti of Cohoes, N.Y. and Joseph Valenti of New Paltz, N.Y. and many nieces and nephews. She was the proud grandmother of four granddaughters, Elissa Arnold of Suffolk, Va., Chasity Davis of Martinsville, Va., Austin Jarred of North Bergen, N.J. and Lane Jarred Wigmore of Wake Forest, N.C.
A private ceremony will be held at Roselawn Funeral Services. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her memory to the charity of their choice.
To plant a tree in memory of Rosalie Jewis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.