Mickey Ralph Johnston, 73, of Ridgeway, died on Friday, November 15, 2019, at his home. He was born on February 23, 1946, in Henry County, to Johnnie Noel Johnston and Goldie Conley Johnston, both deceased.
He is survived by his wife, Rose Wiles Johnston of the home; a stepson, Matthew Noel Nichols; a sister, Sharon Johnston Clanton (George); one brother, Leonard Johnston (Susan); grandchildren, Hayden Nichols and Sophie Nichols; a niece, Tamara Johnston Bogan; nephews, Patrick Johnston, John William "Will" Clanton II and George Wayland Clanton Jr.; and a brother-in-law, Kenneth Wayne Gee.
Mr. Johnston served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era. His career was as a Branch Manager for Branch Bank and Trust (BB&T). He was a 32nd° Mason and a member of Fontaine Baptist Church. Mickey loved the game of golf. He also loved and played baseball and was a 4th round draft pick for the Minnesota Twins, playing in the Florida Rookie League. In addition, he was an avid fan of Alabama football.
The family will receive friends on Monday, November 18, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at McKee-Stone Funeral Home in Martinsville. A memorial service will be conducted on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at 2 p.m. at McKee-Stone, Martinsville, with Minister Dave Cuthbertson officiating.
The family wishes to express special gratitude to Dr. Katragadda and to Mountain Valley Hospice for the loving care and attention they offered to Mr. Johnston. They ask that, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be rendered to Mountain Valley Hospice, 730 E. Church Street, Suite #13, Martinsville, VA 24112.
