JOHNSTON
Rachel Emeline Huffman
July 9, 1933
August 27, 2019
Rachel Emeline Huffman Johnston, 86, of Chatham Road, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at SOVAH Hospital in Martinsville, VA, leaving behind her beloved husband of 66 years, Otis Johnston. She was born on July 9, 1933 to the late Walter Huffman and Stella McNeil Huffman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, Larry and Ronnie Johnston; sister, Mable; and brothers Jr., Earl, and Lunde.
Mrs. Johnston had retired from DuPont after 36 years of service.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons, Mike of Martinsville, Va., and Gary and wife Barbara Johnston of Penhook, Va.; and two brothers, Lawrence of Collinsville, Va. and R.C. of Fries, Va. Also surviving are five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Amanda Johnston Smith of 431 Greenhill Drive helped with Mrs. Johnston's care in the hospital and in the nursing home. Mrs. Johnston loved her so much, and she was like a mother to her growing up.
Services for Mrs. Johnston will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Dyers Store Fire Dept., 3230 Chatham Road, Martinsville, VA 24112 or to the Axton Fire Dept., 104 Davenport Trail, Axton, VA 24054.
