Helen Ross Jones, 74, of Bassett, Va., transitioned on February 19, 2020, at the home of her caregiver in Martinsville, Va.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020, at Mercy Crossing Church, 1978 Joseph Martin Hwy, Martinsville, Va.
A viewing will be held on hour prior to the service from 12 until 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Carver Memorial Gardens, Martinsville, Va.
Arrangements entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.
