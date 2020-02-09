Patricia Ann Jones, 54, of Martinsville, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020, at home.
She was born in Martinsville, on January 23, 1966, the daughter of the late Wilmer June Jones Sr. and Ok Hui Li Jones. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Jones and a sister, Kathy Jones.
Patricia is survived by her mother, Ok Hui Li Jones; brothers, Tom Jones and Jimmy Jones; sevral nieces, nephews and friends.
At the family's request, all services will be private.
Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Jones family.
