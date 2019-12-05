Jones, Thomas

Thomas "Tom" King Jones III, 88, of Henrico, Va., passed away on November 27, 2019. Born on December 2, 1930, in Ridgeway, Va., he was the son of the late Thomas King Jones Jr. and Pattie Lacy Jones. Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne Nance Jones and brother-in-law, Robert C. Martin Jr.
He is survived by his loving children, Patricia Lynn of Henrico, Robert Leslie (Lizanne) of Mechanicsville, Thomas Michael (Ann) of Roanoke, and George Bryon of Chesterfield. He was grandpa to Lacy (great-grandson Logan), Christopher (Mimi), Andrew, Caroline, Jared, Jordyn, Peyton and Regan. Tom is also survived by his loving and always caring sister, Billie Jones Martin of Ridgeway and brother-in-law, Leslie Raines Nance Jr., of Jacksonville, Fla., in addition to many nieces and cousins from the Martin, Jones and Shumate families.
After college he served stateside in the U.S. Navy for two years during the Korean War. He raised his family in Martinsville, Va., while working at Gravely Furniture Co. before moving to Henrico, Va. in 1989. There he had the job of his life at Ukrops in Short Pump (Martin's Grocery) where he had numerous friends who brightened his day. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made in his honor to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research or the American Cancer Society.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Church of the Redeemer, 8275 Meadowbridge Road in Mechanicsville, Va.
The family will greet friends at 12:30 p.m. at the church prior to the service.