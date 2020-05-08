Mrs. Drema Gayle Linkous Joyce, age 59, of Collinsville, Virginia, passed away on May 6, 2020.
Mrs. Joyce was born on September 4, 1960 in Princeton, West Virginia, to the late Paul Daniel Linkous and the late Stella Mae Weise Linkous. She was also predeceased by her husband, Ernest Roy Joyce and a sister, Paulette Linkous McKnight. She had an Associate Degree from Patrick Henry College. She was employed by GS Industries of Bassett for many years and later was employed by the Carilion Clinic. She was a member of the Upper Room Worship Center where she was Treasurer.
Mrs. Joyce is survived by her daughter, Tabatha Lynn Linkous Miller (Mark); four brothers, James D. Linkous (Melissa), Herman L. Linkous (Connie), all of Bluefield, W.Va., Gary W. Linkous (Trena) of Hiawatha, W.Va., and Steven R. Linkous of Collinsville, Va.; one granddaughter, Emma A. Miller, a host of nieces and nephews; and special friends, Darrell and Misty Pace and Steve and Dawn Holley.
A private funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 11, 2020, at Collins Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jason Shupe officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home prior to the service from 12 until 2 p.m.
Due to the Covid-19 Virus the family suggest that condolences and memories be made at www.collinsmckeestonebassett.com . and request in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions can be made to The Upper Room Worship Center, 200 Whitby Terrace, Fieldale, VA 24089, or to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 730 East Church Street, Martinsville, VA 24112.
Collins Funeral Home at Bassett, Virginia is respectfully serving the Joyce family.
