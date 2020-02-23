Edna Whitlock Jefferson Joyce, 81, of Martinsville, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.
She was born in Fieldale, on November 29, 1938, to James Edgar "Ed" Whitlock and Beatrice Marie (Martin) Whitlock. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Glen Paul Jefferson (1998) and her two late husbands, Maynard A. Joyce (2017) and Melvin E. Jefferson (1981).
She is survived by her four children, two sons, Michael (Jody) Jefferson of Cleveland, Tennessee, and Ronald (Cindy) Jefferson of Mechanicsville, Virginia; a daughter, Donna (Benton) Robertson of Seabrook, Texas; and a stepdaughter; Bonnie Gregory of Chester, Virginia. She is further survived by six siblings, three sisters, Faye Washington, Doris Hudson, and Ramona Turman and three brothers, Ronnie Whitlock, Larry Whitlock and Garry Whitlock; 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Edna was a member of the Stone Memorial Christian Church. She also was at a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Virginia Martinsville Chapter. Edna retired with a long career with Fieldcrest Mills. Upon retiring Edna became an avid golf player and participated on a Ladies Bowling team. Edna loved reading and crossword puzzles. She was an excellent seamstress and loved to knit and crochet as well. She made a point to make everyone feel included. She was a very devoted wife, mother, and friend. Her love, kindness, and selflessness will be dearly missed by all.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020, at Stone Memorial Christian Church with Pastor Tim Wood officiating. Visitation will be from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Entombment will follow in the Roselawn Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Stone Memorial Christian Church, 3030 Virginia Avenue, Collinsville, VA 24078.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Martinsville Chapel is respectfully serving the Jefferson-Joyce family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
