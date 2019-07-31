JOYCE
Edward Lee
January 24, 1920
July 29, 2019
Edward Lee Joyce, 99, of Ridgeway, Va., passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville.
He was born January 24, 1920, in Henry County, Va. to the late Robert Lee and Lucy Kelly Joyce.
He was retired from Pannill Knitting Company and had proudly served his country in the United States Army during World War II where he received numerous metals and awards. He was a lifelong member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church and attended Smith Memorial Pentecostal Holiness Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Helen J. Baker, Grace J. Leake, Mamie J. Martin, Lillie Joyce, Elsie L. Cruise, and Virginia A. Joyce; brothers, Harvey D. Joyce and Charlie O. Joyce, Luther Joyce, Everette Joyce and Tom Joyce.
Mr. Joyce is survived by his wife of 68 years, Katherine Vernon Joyce; several nieces and nephews, including a special nephew, Steve Cruise.
The funeral will be at Wright Funeral Service Chapel on Friday, August 2, 2019, at 2 p.m. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, Ridgeway, Va.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Smith Memorial Pentecostal Holiness Church, 3978 Horsepasture Price Road, Ridgeway, Va. 24148.
