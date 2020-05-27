Hazel Koger Joyce passed away on May 23, 2020, five days before her 89th birthday. She was born in Henry County, Virginia, to the late Demus Koger and the late O'Neal Tuggle Koger. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Joyce; her brother, Monroe Koger,; and her sister, Dollie Bryant. She is survived by her daughter, Vicki Turner (Ron) of Conway, S.C..; her son, Jody Joyce (Sandra) of Ft Mill, S.C..; four grandsons, Jim Turner (Amy), Jason Turner, AJ Joyce, and Joshua Joyce; and two great-grands, Alexandra Turner and Jacob Turner. She loved life and it loved her back. She loved God and He loved her back. She found joy in loving her family and keeping up with them. She loved trees and flowers and many people enjoyed the fruit of her green thumb. Her warm smile and loving personality will be missed by all who knew her. There is a saying she liked and tried to live by.....Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened. That's what she would want us to do. Because of COVID 19 restrictions a floating visitation with no more than 10 people in the funeral home at a time will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, from 3 until 5 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home, 30 Riverside Drive, Bassett, Virginia. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Blackberry Baptist Church Cemetery, 3241 Stones Dairy Road, Bassett, Va. Memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 730 E. Church Street, Suite 13, Martinsville, VA 24112, or First Baptist Church Collinsville, 3339 Virginia Avenue, Collinsville, Va. Arrangements are by Collins Funeral Home, Bassett, Va. To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonebassett.com.