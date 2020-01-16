Joyce, Na'Jada

AXTON, Va.
Miss Na'Jada Chanel Joyce, 20, of 8085 Axton Rd. Axton, Va., passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020.
A viewing will be held Friday January 17, 2020, from 2 until 8 p.m. in the Juanita S. Fulton Memorial Chapel of Fulton-Walton Funeral Home- Yanceyville, N.C.
Na'Jada Joyce body will lay in repose from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Monument of Faith Ministries before funeral service.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, 1:30 p.m. with family arriving 12:30 p.m. at Monument of Faith Ministries, 319 Henry Street, Eden, N.C. Interment will follow at the Hairston – Little family cemetery in Axton, Va.
Condolences may be posted at www.fulton-waltonfuneralhome.com.
All arrangements for Na'Jada Joyce are entrusted to Fulton-Walton Funeral Home 219 Dillard School Dr. Yanceyville, N.C.