Nancy Stearns Joyce, 78, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020. She was born in Eden, North Carolina, on July 25, 1941, the daughter of the late Nora Jones Stearns and Malcolm Douglas Stearns. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Malcolm Douglas Stearns Jr.
Nancy grew up in Eden, North Carolina, and graduated from Moorehead High School in 1959. She loved to travel and saw 48 of the 50 States and toured the countries of Israel and Jorden. Nancy loved to paint, loved her cats and reading her bible. She also loved her church where she did flower arrangements and sang in the choir. She retired from DuPont with 30 years of service.
Nancy is survived by her husband, L. Michael Joyce; two children, daughter, Carolyn Glass Smith; son, William Harold Glass; stepsons, Todd Joyce and Mark Joyce; brothers, David Stearns (Janet) of Baley, N.C., and Donald Stearns (Carolyn) of Smithfield, N.C.; and sister, Melissa Rice (George) of West Palm Beach, Florida.
The funeral will be held Friday, January 31, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Stanleytown's Amazing Grace Baptist Church, with Pastor Greg Hodges, and Pastor David Cuthbertson officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 6 until 7 p.m. at the church. Burial will be held at Roselawn Burial Park.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.
To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Joyce as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.