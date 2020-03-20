Mrs. Ora Cruise Joyce "Poppie", age 90, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away on March 18, 2020. Mrs. Joyce was born on May 8, 1929, in Stoneville, N.C. to the late Russell Cruise and the late Ethel Grogan Cruise. She was also predeceased by her husband, Charlie Otis Joyce; infant daughter, Gloria Faith Joyce; and a brother, Roy Cruise.
Mrs. Joyce is survived by three daughters, Nora Pechka (Bill), Gayle Doolin, and Lynn Manning (Arnold), five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Joyce Family Cemetery.
Online condolences at www.collinsmckeestonebassett.com.
