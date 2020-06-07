Joyce Sr., Raymond Swanson

Mr. Raymond Swanson Joyce Sr., age 97, passed away, Friday, June 5, 2020. He was born in Henry County, October 29, 1922. The son of the late George Cabel Joyce and Alice Clark Joyce. Raymond is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Iva June Fain Joyce; brothers, Roy T. Joyce, Claude Joyce, James Joyce, Jack Joyce, Fred Joyce, George Joyce; sisters, Sallie Mae Hutchinson, Lucy Mat Boyd, Edna Tilley, Gertrude Tilly, Marie Harrington, Catherine Belton, Virginia Joyce and Juanita Stewart. He is survived by sons, Raymond Joyce Jr. (Peggy), Jerry Joyce (Judy); daughter, Debbie Bryant (Mike); grandchildren, Todd Joyce (Dana), Kim Gravely (Brandon), Brian Joyce (Stacy); great-grandchildren, Wes Joyce (Heather), Amanda Joyce, Alyson Gravely, Caleb Joyce, Ethan Joyce; great-great- grandchild, Ansel Joyce; sister, Doris J. Anthony. A special thanks to his caregiver, Jeanette Harris. Mr. Joyce was of Primitive Baptist Faith. He was a construction superintendent for numerous years. He was a homebuilder and built all three children a house. He was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, Wood Brothers Racing and UVA Basketball. The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020, at Collins Funeral Home, 30 Riverside Drive, Bassett, Va. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Old Center Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with the Reverend Rick Anderson, Elder David Minter and Elder Lowell Hopkins. Pallbearers, Todd Joyce, Brian Joyce, Mike Joyce, David Harrington, Brandon Gravely and Austin Burch; honorary pallbearers, Wes Joyce, Caleb Joyce and Ethan Joyce. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice or Old Center Cemetery Fund, c/o Ann Martin, 2474 Stones Dairy Rd., Bassett, VA 24055. Online condolences may be made to Collinsmckeestonefuneralhomebassett.com.
