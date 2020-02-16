Joyce, Vera Via

Vera Via Joyce, age 98, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Blue Ridge Nursing Home in Stuart, Va.
She was born on December 22, 1921, to the late Solomon George Via and Lucy Jane Bryant Via. She was a member of the Old Center Primitive Baptist Church and the last surviving member of Riverside Primitive Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elder Roy T. Joyce; four sisters, Myrtie Tilley, Ocie McAlexander, Addie Hylton and Elsie Janney; four brothers, Lauren Via, Buren Via, Coy Via; and a twin brother, Vernon Via; son, Gary T. Joyce.
Ms. Joyce is survived by two sons, L. Michael Joyce and Wayne D. Joyce; four grandchildren, Todd Joyce, Mark Joyce, Angela McVey and Matthew Joyce; two great-grandchildren, Adam and Elizabeth Joyce.
The service will be held at Collins Funeral Home Chapel, 30 Riverside Drive, Bassett, Va., on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at 2 p.m. with Elder Mark Terry officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior. The burial will follow at Old Center Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.
