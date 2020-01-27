William "Joe" Joyce, 79, of Martinsville, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at home. He was born on November 18, 1940, to the late William J. Joyce and the late Lottie Ramsey Joyce. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, William Allen Joyce.
Joe is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Iris Mullins Joyce; daughter, Vicki Joyce Goins; granddaughter, Amanda Bryant a great-grand and stepsons, Dwayne Blankenship and Christopher Blamkenship.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, January 29, 2020, from 12 until 1 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with Dr. Joey McNeill and Pastor Tony Beach officiating. Burial will follow in Henry Memorial Park.
