January 22, 1930 - Monday, May 11, 2020 Mary Alice Kassebaum, 90, of
Collinsville, Virginia, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020, at Stanleytown Health and Rehab. She was born on January 22, 1930, in Martinsville to the late Elmer and Sallie Motley Bryan. She was a member of the Collinsville First Baptist Church. She was also passionate about art while being an avid painter, homemaker and being devoted to her children and grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert G. Kassebaum; sister, Sally B. Montgomery; and brothers, Elmer Bryan Jr., James Bryan, and Joel Bryan. Mrs. Kassebaum is survived by sons, William F. and Thomas G. Kassebaum; sister, Ann Arkilic; and grandchildren, Nicholas Kassebaum, Alexander Kassebaum, Hannah Kassebaum, Olivia Kassebaum and Jeronimo Ortiz. A memorial srvice will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 4 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel, with Pastor Neil Pressley officiating. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be private. Wright Funeral Services 1425 Greensboro Rd, Martinsville VA 24112