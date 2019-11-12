KEEN
Funeral services will be held 12 p.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at St. John Baptist Church in Axton, Va. Burial will be held at Gospel Light United Holy Church Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Perry-Spencer Funeral Home, Eden.
KEEN
Funeral services will be held 12 p.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at St. John Baptist Church in Axton, Va. Burial will be held at Gospel Light United Holy Church Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Perry-Spencer Funeral Home, Eden.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.