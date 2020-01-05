Mabel Earles Kendall, 92, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020. She was born on July 3, 1927, in Axton, Va., to the late Nannie Kate Pruitt Earles and Dr. Loyd Earles. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Ewell Kendall; her son, Michael Ewell Kendall; and a sister, Jean Gibson.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen Sue Kendall Folsom (Kent) of Harrisonburg, Va.; sons, Kerry Lynn Kendall (Teresa) of Axton, Va., and Keith Kendall (Michelle) of Axton, Va.; daughter-in-law, Carol Kendall; sisters, Virginia Litman of Martinsville, Va., Nancy Gregory of Axton, Va., Linda Maxwell of Axton, Va., and Sue Dickerson of Reidsville, N.C.; and brother, L.C. Earles of Winchester, Va. Also surviving are thirteen grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020, at Mount Vernon Baptist Church with Pastor Michael Jordan and Bill Preskitt officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel. Burial will be held at Mount Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 7174 Mountain Valley Rd., Axton, VA 24054 and/or Blue Ridge Manor, 400 Blue Ridge St., Martinsville, VA 24112.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va., is serving the Kendall family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
