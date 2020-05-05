Edith Padgett Kennett, 90, of Collinsville, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020.
She was the daughter of Herman Padgett and Mattie "Mae" Merriman Padgett. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alonza Kennett.
She is survived by her sons, Tracy C., Kennett and wife, Nancy, and Robert Michael Kennett. Mrs. Kennett devoted her life to the love and care of her son Michael.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Collinsville.
Funeral services will be private.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Collinsville or for the music at the Fieldale Heritage
Collins Funeral Home Bassett, Virginia, is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.collinsmckeestonebassett.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Edith Kennett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.