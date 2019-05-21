KESTER JR.
Julian Buckius
July 18, 1942
May 19, 2019
Julian Buckius Kester Jr., 76, of
Martinsville, Va., passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019.
He was born July 18, 1942 in Martinsville, Va. to the late Julian Buckius Kester Sr. and Virginia Bondurant Kester. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dianne Kester; and sister, Nora Ann Kyle.
Mr. Kester was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Martinsville, Va. and of the Mt. Olivet Ruritan Club.
He is survived by his sons, Julian Buckius Kester, III (Lisa) of Ridgeway, Va. and Edwin Andrew Kester (Christy) of Martinsville, Va.; grandchildren, Brennan Shawn Murphy and Benjamin Andrew Kester.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel with the Rev. Mark Hinchcliff officiating. A private burial will be held at a later date.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Kester family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.