Faye Kidd, 70, of Martinsville, Virginia, transitioned peacefully to Heaven surrounded by her family on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Faye was born February 22, 1950, in Martinsville, to the late Eugene Arthur Emerson and Sally Evelyn Meador Emerson. Faye leaves behind a son, Anthony "Tony" Easterling and wife, Tina; sister, Kathy Robertson; three grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Faye accepted the Lord as her savior at the age of 21. She loved reading her Bible and listening to gospel music. She loved to paint and make bread and butter pickles for her son and homemade chocolate chip cookies for her grandkids. Graveside services will be held at Roselawn Burial Park on Monday, June 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Larry Luffman officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Freedom Baptist Church, 790 Irisburg Road, Axton, VA 24054 or Compassion Church, 6871 Irisburg Road, Axton, VA 24054. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.
