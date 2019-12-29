Mrs. Hazel Niblett "Jenny" Kidd, 74, of Martinsville, Va., departed this life peacefully at her home, on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. She was born in Martinsville, Va., on December 20, 1945, to the late Lucious W. Niblett and the late Lucy Bowles Niblett.
Hazel was a faithful member of Mount Olive United Holy Church, and graduated from G.W. Carver High School, class of 1964. She was a receptionist at Hairston Funeral Home.
In addition to her parents, Hazel was preceded in death by one son, Calvin O'Neal Kidd, and one brother, Jesse W. Niblett.
Hazel leaves to cherish her memory, her loving and devoted husband, James A. Kidd; one son, James William Kidd; one daughter, Gloria Kidd (Elder Alan) Preston; two grandchildren, Demetrius Kidd and Alan Michael Preston; two great-grandchildren, Damya Kidd and Kamari Hairston, all of Martinsville; two sisters, Dorothy Niblett Kidd and Beverly (Frank) Jennings, all of Martinsville, Va.; and other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the services, on Monday, December 30, 2019, and other times at her home, 568 Halfway Road, Martinsville, Va. Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, December 30, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at Refuge Temple Ministries. Dr. Roer Morrison, Eulogist. Interment will be held at Carver Memorial Gardens, Martinsville, Va.
Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home, Martinsville, Va.
