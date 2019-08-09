KNIGHT SR.
Donald Ray
February 26, 1944
August 6, 2019
Mr. Donald Ray Knight Sr., 75, of Stuart, Va., passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at the Sovah Health of Martinsville.
He was born in Patrick County on February 26, 1944, to the late Russell V. Knight and Gracie Doss Knight. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Margarett Everett Knight; and four brothers, Cecil, Lewis, Robert "Bob" and Noah Knight. Donald will be remembered as a beloved husband, father, and grandfather.
Surviving are his wife, Julia Everett Knight; five children, Donald Ray Knight II and Carol, Ronald Craig Knight and wife, Anita, Misty Dawn Ratliff and husband, Brian, Randy Karl Knight and fiancé, Tracy and Steven Allen Knight and wife, Jennifer; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Josiah Knight; and several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held Friday, August 9, 2019, at 4 p.m. at the Knight Family Cemetery with Pastor Mark Wright officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 18981 Jeb Stuart Hwy, Stuart, Va. 24171. Moody Funeral Home in Stuart is handling the arrangements, and online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com.