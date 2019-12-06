Johnnie Lee Koger, 76, of Patrick Springs, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Red Oak Manor in Rocky Mount. He was born on March 14, 1943 in Patrick County to the late George D. Koger and the late Virginia Handy Koger. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Nancy R. Koger.
Johnnie is survived by his brothers, Posey Koger of Danville and William "Willie" Koger (Mary) of Patrick Springs; sisters, Annie Maxwell (Bill) and Jeanette Poteat (Wes), both of Patrick Springs; and five nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, 2019 in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where a funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. with Pastor Danny Gilley officiating. Burial will follow in Fair Haven Memorial Park in Spencer.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Koger family.