Kulakow, Katherine

KULAKOW
In addition to her parents, Katherine was preceded in death by one son, Paul John Buck and one granddaughter, Vanessa Buck.
Katherine is survived by one sister, Lida Kozar of West Germany; one brother, Walter Kulak of Bassett; two grandchildren, Mark Anthony Buck of Florida and Paul Michael Buck of New Jersey.
The funeral services will be held at a later date.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.
To plant a tree in memory of Katherine Kulakow as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.