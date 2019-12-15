G. Alan Lackey, 73, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at his home.
He was born on February 17, 1946, to the late Marie Peters Lackey and Hartley Hylton Lackey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Marjorie Gayle Vanhaitsma; and brother, Darrell Wayne Lackey.
Mr. Lackey enjoyed coffee and danishes with his friends on Wednesday mornings and dinner with the guys Wednesday evenings. He also enjoyed the Laugh and Fellowship group meetings. He was also a member of the Sons of the American Revolution and served in the United States Army Reserve.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Karen Adkins Lackey of the home; sons, Robert Alan Lackey (Janine) of Martinsville, Va., and Paul Anthony Lackey (Celeste) of Summerfield, N.C.; and grandchildren, Tate Lackey, Samuel Lackey, Gracie Lackey, Brenna Lackey, and Jake Lackey. Also surviving are aunts, Nancy Edelen and Evelyn White, both of Martinsville, Va.; uncle, Jimmy Peters of Franklinville, N.C.; and many of cousins.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel with the Rev. Roy McVey officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Norris Funeral Services and other times at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Collinsville Church of the Brethren, 553 W John Redd Blvd, Collinsville, VA 24078, or Mountain Valley Hospice of Martinsville, 730 E Church St, St #13, Martinsville, VA 24112.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Lackey family.