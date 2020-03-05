LaPLANT
Alice retired from Stanley Furniture. She loved spending time with family and friends with family cookouts being one of her favorite times. She is loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Alice leaves behind a large and loving family; sisters, Lillian O'Dell and Nancy Nickerbocker; children, Edward and wife, Michelle, Clifford and wife, Teresa, Erick and wife, Melinda, Liz and husband, Mark, Tammy and Terrie; grandchildren, Maxx Smith, Harley Smith, Christine Button, Michael Jo Hall, Ryan Button, Alexis Farrell, Terrie Jo Fitzgerald, Jessica Hodgkins, Heather Williams, Brianna McAdams, Alexis Smith, Kayla Smith, Madaline Smith, Anjellica Smith, Christie Lynn Smith, Alicia Bishop, Ashley Haywood, Gary Haywood, Michael Haywood, Katie Haywood, Troy Bodah, Randy Kingsley, Natasha Kingsley, Amanda Spencer, Brandin Lawson, Kari Lawson; 31 great-grandchildren and numerous other extended family members including Shelia (Larry) Johnson, Robin (Rick) Gonyea, Chris Cutter, Barry (Michelle) Cutter, Ashley Brown and Allen Bodah.
The family will have a memorial service on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 3 p.m. at T.R.A.S.H. Ministry in Collinsville.
Information supplied by Bassett Funeral Service.
To plant a tree in memory of Alice LaPlant as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.