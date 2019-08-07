LARGIN
Ondia Renee
April 6, 1969
August 3, 2019
Ondia Renee Largin, 50, of Wray St., Martinsville, Va., transitioned to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at home surrounded by her family and friends. She was born April 6,1969 in Martinsville, Va. to the late Ocie V. Largin and Sam W. Largin Sr. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, MaChelia Largin; and her brother, Sam Largin Jr.
Renee leaves to cherish her memory, her sister, Doris Regina Largin; her brother, Alvin Bernard Largin both of Martinsville, Va.; special friends, Gwen Gravely and Kerry Smith both of Martinsville, Va.; other relatives and friends.
She was a member of Pilgrim Missionary Church where she attended Sunday School. Renee graduated from Martinsville High School, Class of 1987. She was a employee of Henry Martinsville Social Services for five years and worked part time at Dollar Tree.
The funeral service will be conducted Saturday, August 10,2019 at noon at St. Paul High St. Baptist Church, 401 W. Fayette St, Martinsville, VA, with the Rev. Dr. Eric Hairston, Eulogist. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service and all other times at the home, 1133 Wray St., Martinsville, VA. Burial will follow in Carver Memorial Gardens, Martinsville, VA.
Arrangements entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home, Martinsville, VA.