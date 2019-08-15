LAVINDER JR.
James Leo
October 7, 1955
August 12, 2019
James Leo Lavinder, Jr., 63, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019. He was born October 7, 1955 to James Leo Lavinder, Sr. and Shirley Jean Cochran Lavinder.
In addition to his father, James was preceded in death by his brothers, John M. Lavinder and Tom W. Lavinder.
He is survived by his mother; brothers, William H. Lavinder (Joyce) of Atlanta, Ga.; and Robert L. Lavinder of Martinsville; nephew, Robby Lavinder; niece, Leah Lavinder; grandparents, John R. and Lucille Stadler, and Leona and A.M. Lavinder.
James was a graduate of Martinsville High School and Averett College. He was a member of Broad Street Christian Church.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019. The burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Broad Street Christian Church, 106 Broad Street, Martinsville, Va. 24112.
Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va.
