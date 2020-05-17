Saturday, May 9, 2020 Cynthia Ann Law passed from this life on Saturday, May
9, 2020. She was the daughter of Gus M. Law Jr. and Carrie Thompson Law who along with her sister Sandra preceded her in death. Cynthia was a long time employee at DuPont in Martinsville until her retirement. Cynthia is survived by an extended family of cousins and her friends. Due to the current medical situation there will be no services at the present time. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.florafuneralservice.com.