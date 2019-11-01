Lawrence, Albert

Albert F. Lawrence, 90, of Collinsville passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019 at his home. He was born in Mont Airy. N.C., on December 1, 1928 the son of the late Martin Luther Lawrence and the late Pearl Shinault Lawrence. Also preceded in death by brothers, Dillard, Walter, Tom, Wade, Perry and Glen Lawrence; sisters, Eileen Gray, Lela Doby and Rachel Carter.
Mr. Lawrence was retired from E.I. Dupont Co in Martinsville worked there from 1947 through 1985. He was an active member of First Baptist Church in Collinsville, in various capacities.
He is survived by his wife, Louise Prillaman Lawrence from Prillaman Switch in Franklin, Co., and as of December 2, 2019 would have been married 64 years. Albert is also survived by two sons, Wendell Lawrence of Pittsboro, N.C. and Darryl Lawrence of Richmond, Va. The visitation will be on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 2 until 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Collinsville with funeral services to follow at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Dr. Larry Cheek officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Burial Park.
