Coleman "Pete" Lawrence Jr., 91, of Axton, Va., passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019. He was born on November 7, 1928, to the late Coleman Lawrence Sr. and Ocea Lawrence.
Mr. Coleman worked as a tobacco farmer and he loved horses. He was the owner, breeder, and trainer of many race horses.
He is survived by his son, Bruce C. Lawrence of South Carolina; and his close friend, Kenneth Haney and his wife, Kris and family.
A memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue, P.O. Box 13, Hardy, VA 24101.
