Louise Prillaman Lawrence, 88, of Collinsville, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was born in the Prillaman Switch area of Franklin County on June 20, 1931, to the late Claude Prillaman and the late Ethel Turner Prillaman. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Albert F. Lawrence; brothers; William Kenneth Prillaman and Artis Wayne Prillaman; sisters, Betty Jean Prillaman and Shirley Carlene Prillaman
She had been an active member of the First Baptist Church in Collinsville since 1957. Louise graduated from Ferrum High School and had worked at E.I. Dupont and Leggett's before retiring.
She is survived by two sons, Wendell Lawrence of Pittsboro, N.C. and Darryl Lawrence of Richmond, Va.
The family will receive friends Monday, November 11, 2019, from 12 to 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Collinsville with funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Dr. Larry Cheek officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Burial Park.
