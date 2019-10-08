LAWSON
Burnette
December 16, 1925
October 5, 2019
Burnette Lawson 93, of Ridgeway, passed away, Saturday, October 5, 2019, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. He was born on December 16, 1925, in Lawsonville, N.C. to the late Mentora Lankford Lawson and Bryan Lawson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Mae Lawson and Ruth Smith; one brother, Junior Lawson. He was a Barber for 70 years, and he was a United States Navy veteran.
He leaves to cherish his legacy and memories to his wife, Marcia Cleary Lawson; three sisters, Faye Mabe, Effie Jean Lawson, Alice Hauser; and a host other family and friends.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Wright Funeral Services Chapel with Pastor Michael Harrison officiating. The family will receive friend's half hour before service. Burial will be private.
Memorials may be made to the SPCA, 132 Joseph Martin Hwy, Martinsville, VA 24112.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. On Line condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.