Lawson, Clyde Akers

Clyde Lawson, 89, of Bassett, was born on January 24, 1930 to Clarice Pearl Marin and Ike Lawson in Patrick County, Va. and died at home on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 2:30 p.m.
Clyde was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Frank Albert, Martin Ike "Junior"; and his sisters, Beulah Grace Bateman and Bessie Mae Lawson.
Clyde is survived by his wife, Lois Jean Wray Lawson, having been married for 62 years with four surviving children, Debra Jean Lawson Rognstad (Robert), Cal Jeffrey Lawson (Terri), Robert Akers Lawson (Kimberly) and Alan Patrick Lawson (Jojo). He also has five surviving grandchildren, Haley and Ryan Rognstad, Alexandra, Parker and Logan Lawson.
Clyde led an active life graduating from Bassett High (1948), National Business College and was a Corporal in the 3rd Armored Division of the United States Army.
Clyde worked for 43 years with Bassett Furniture Industries as an Assistant Vice President over the Production Department and Transportation Service. He was very active in the community as President of the Bassett Country Club, President of the American Legion of Bassett, President of the Bassett Kiwanis Club, served on the Board of the Directors for the American Manufacturers Association, a Charter member of the Bassett area Jaycees, active member and Deacon of the Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, Bassett High School Athletic Club, served on various committees of the Bassett Golf Association and many other various local area committee projects.
Visitation will be from 1 until 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 with the service to follow at 2 p.m. followed by a graveside service at Roselawn Burial Park with the Rev. Susan Spangenberg officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, P.O. Box 507, Bassett, VA 24055.
The family would like to thank Amedisys Home Care for all the care and kindness shown to Clyde.
