Lawson, Lewis

Mr. Lewis Elmer Lawson, age 60, of Elamsville Community of Patrick County, Va., passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Mr. Lawson was born on May 23, 1959, in Stuart, Va.
He was a son of the late Elmer Hardy Lawson and the late Doretha Rose Lawless Lawson. He was also predeceased by a daughter, Tina Michelle Hutchens. He was employed by Hanes Brands until his retirement.
Mr. Lawson is survived by his wife of forty years, Teresa Clifton Lawson; son, Lucas James Lawson (Amy); sisters, Elaine Vaughn (Gary), Evelyne Sigmon (Luther), Mary Oplene Adkins (Booker), Carolene Lawson (Alan Howell Jr.); brothers, Cecil Lawson (Pamela), and Randall Lawson (Sherry); grandchildren, Zachary James Lawson and Anthony Lee Lawson; and eleven nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Collins Funeral Home, 30 Riverside Drive, Bassett, Va. Interment will follow in the Lawson Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home two hours prior to the service from 12 until 2 p.m.
