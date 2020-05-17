April 1, 1947 - Friday, May 15, 2020 Phillis Riddle Lawson, 73, of Axton, Va., passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020. She was born on April 1, 1947, to the late Benjamin Carroll Riddle and Era Flippen Riddle. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Deborah Akers; and brother, Martin Carroll Riddle. Mrs. Lawson was a member of Mount Vernon Baptist Church in Axton, Va. She had retired from Pannill Knitting and had driven a school bus for the Henry County School System. She is survived by her husband, Harold Dean Lawson of Axton, Va.; sons, Lewis Junior Evans (Sandy) of Axton, Va. and Michael Dean Lawson (Jessica) of Axton, Va.; sister, Bertha Riddle Hutchens (Bernard Elmo Hutchens) of Spencer, Va.; brother, Benjamin "Benny" Marshall Riddle of Bassett, Va.; and three grandchildren, Christine Morrison (Charlie), Richard Matthew Evans, and Emry Lawson. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 18, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel with Pastor Michael Jordan officiating. Visitation will be on Sunday, May 17, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. also at the funeral home and other times at Mrs. Lawson's residence at 143 Wilhaven Ln. Axton, VA 24054. Interment will be at Mount Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials donations may be made to Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 42 Mt. Vernon Rd. Axton, VA 24054. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, VA is serving the Lawson family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
