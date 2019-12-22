LEAVELLE
Alvin leaves to cherish his memory his devoted wife, Jean Leavelle, of Rocky Mount, Va.: two daughters, LeSonya Leavelle Bullard (Victor) of Fishersville, Va., Sherri Leavelle of Rocky Mount, Va.; four grandchildren, Dontavius and Dijuan Gilbert of Rocky Mount, Va., SeQoya and VJ Bullard of Fishersville, Va.; one brother, Charles Leavelle II of Rocky Mount, Va., and two sister-in-laws, Joan and Louise Leavelle of Rocky Mount, Va.; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
A funeral service will be held 1 p.m., Sunday, December 22, 2019, at the Pigg River Association Building Rocky Mount. The interment will be in the Franklin Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 21, 2019, from 6 to 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Rocky Mount and other times at the home. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
