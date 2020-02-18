Lenviel, Helen

LENVIEL
She is survived by husband, Joe Lenviel; sons, Andy and Joey (Leah): daughter, Stephanie (C.W.): grandson, Camden Trail; brother, Hines (Cecelia); sister, Lydia Pegram; uncles, Smokey (Phyllis) and Joe (Peggy) Pegram; and special neighbors, Bernard and Marie Stone.
Helen graduated from Radford University and taught in Henry County for 30 years. She also directed the handbell choir and was the pianist for 42 years at First Baptist Church of Bassett, Va.
A celebration service will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Bassett, Dr. Lew Bennett presiding, a reception and meal will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Joy Group at First Baptist Church of Bassett, P.O. Box 557 Bassett, VA 24055, or Tackfully Teamed Riding Academy, 7975 Henry Road Henry, VA 24102.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Lenviel family.
