Lenviel, Helen

LENVIEL
Helen Jo Pegram

Helen Jo Pegram Lenviel passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020, daughter of the late Bruce and Iris Pegram.
She is survived by husband, Joe Lenviel; sons, Andy and Joey (Leah): daughter, Stephanie (C.W.): grandson, Camden Trail; brother, Hines (Cecelia); sister, Lydia Pegram; uncles, Smokey (Phyllis) and Joe (Peggy) Pegram; and special neighbors, Bernard and Marie Stone.
Helen graduated from Radford University and taught in Henry County for 30 years. She also directed the handbell choir and was the pianist for 42 years at First Baptist Church of Bassett, Va.
A celebration service will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Bassett, Dr. Lew Bennett presiding, a reception and meal will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Joy Group at First Baptist Church of Bassett, P.O. Box 557 Bassett, VA 24055, or Tackfully Teamed Riding Academy, 7975 Henry Road Henry, VA 24102.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Lenviel family.

To send flowers to the family of Helen Lenviel, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 18
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
11:00AM
First Baptist Church of Bassett
2590 Riverside Drive
Bassett, VA 24055
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Helen's Celebration of Life begins.

Tags

Locations