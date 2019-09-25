LESTER
Frances Josephine Belton
July 5, 1941
September 23, 2019
Frances Josephine (Jo) Belton Lester, 78, of Collinsville, Va., passed away Monday, September 23, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. She was born July 5, 1941 in Henry County, Va. to the late Myrtle Taylor Belton and Irvin Fuller Belton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Louis W. Roberts Jr.; daughter, Bobbie Lou Vernon; grandson, Jordan Lee Roberts; and sisters, Nellie Belton Rakes and Barbara Belton Cox.
Jo was a manager at Bassett Country Club for over 25 years and worked part time at the Martinsville YMCA after retirement. She was a member of Horsepasture Christian Church. She was a wonderful hostess and cook. She loved spending time with her family, especially during Christmas time, and going on summer vacations to the beach.
She is survived by her daughter, Joyce Roberts Rollison (Mark) of Franklin, Va.; son, Louis W. "Rob" Roberts, III (Betsy) of Martinsville, Va.; grandchildren, Ryan Lynn (September), Jaime Little (Julian), Adam Shelton (Diana), Kelly Roberts (Tracy), Kevin Roberts, Dylan Vernon (Nicole), Casey Vernon (Kristen), LeAnne Thomas, and Trey Rollison; eight great-grandchildren; and many special nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel with Pastor Dave Cuthbertson and Pastor Joe Young officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. and other times at the home.
The family requests memorial donations be made to the SPCA of Martinsville-Henry County, 132 Joseph Martin Hwy, Martinsville, Va. 24112 or to Mountain Valley Hospice of Martinsville, 730 East Church Street Suite 13, Martinsville, Va. 24112.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Lester family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com