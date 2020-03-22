Alice Giles Lewis, age 89, received a call to be with her loving Lord on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. She left this world for a grand reunion to embrace friends and loved ones not seen for a long time. Three devoted daughters, Deborah, Janice and Kimberly plus an abundance of cherished relatives including brother Thomas Giles Jr. remain behind.
A native of Bassett, Alice enjoyed singing hymns while playing her mandolin and sharing her faith. Always the life of the party she had a sincere love and acceptance for all people. That legacy lives on in all who knew her. She joins her daughter Connie and husband/favorite dance partner, Jesse Glen Lewis, USMC.
Private viewing for Mrs. Lewis will be held from 9 until 11 a.m. at Norris Funeral Home on Kings Mountain Road on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, with a live streaming service at 11 a.m. for those who cannot attend. The graveside service will follow at Roselawn Burial Park.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Lewis family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
