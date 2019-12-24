LEWIS
 James Albert

James Albert Lewis, 73, of Martinsville, passed on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Carolina Roanoke Memorial Hospital. James was born on November 9, 1946, in Urbana, Illinois to the late Nodas Lewis and Doris Dunn Lewis.
James served in the Untied States Navy as a classified telecommunications equipments Specialist, and in Military Communications. He was the first of his family to receive a PhD. James had retired from the United States Department of Agriculture.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Keene; one son, Michael Lewis; stepson, William Carlton Keene; sister, Mary Williamson; two brothers, Stanford and Jon Lewis; two stepgrandsons, Cameron Carleton Keene and Taylor Mathew Keene; along with several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service was held on Monday, December 23, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. at the Chatmoss County Club where family will receive friends. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial be made in James's memory to the Ronald McDonald House 2224 S Jefferson St, Roanoke, Virginia 24014.
Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home and Burial Park was entrusted with arrangements.
