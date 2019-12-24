LEWIS
James served in the Untied States Navy as a classified telecommunications equipments Specialist, and in Military Communications. He was the first of his family to receive a PhD. James had retired from the United States Department of Agriculture.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Keene; one son, Michael Lewis; stepson, William Carlton Keene; sister, Mary Williamson; two brothers, Stanford and Jon Lewis; two stepgrandsons, Cameron Carleton Keene and Taylor Mathew Keene; along with several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service was held on Monday, December 23, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. at the Chatmoss County Club where family will receive friends. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial be made in James's memory to the Ronald McDonald House 2224 S Jefferson St, Roanoke, Virginia 24014.
Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home and Burial Park was entrusted with arrangements.
