Pansy Hall Lewis, 80, of Collinsville, died Sunday, October 13, 2019, at the Franklin Memorial Hospital. She was born in Franklin County on July 1, 1939, to the late easy W. Hall and the late Virginia Mae Moore Hall.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Cecil G. Lewis; two sons, Cecil Everett Lewis and Timothy Hodges; nine brothers and sisters.
She was a member of the Gospel Road Baptist Church.
She is survived by daughters, Crystal Ann Dove (Keith), April L. Glenn, Tiny Mawyer, Donna Smart (Tim); Rodney Janney and Gavin Carter whom she raised; several grandchildren; and great grandchildren; step-daughters, Sharon Lawson (Gerald) and Victoria Lewis.
The family will receive friends Friday, October 18th through Sunday, October 20th at the home of Pansy and Monday, October 21, 2019, from 12 to 1 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where the funeral will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastors Bill Richardson, Billy Smith and Rick Miller officiating. Burial will follow in the Henry Memorial Park.
