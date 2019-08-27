LILLY
Betty Jane Adkins
December 30, 1923
August 25, 2019
Betty Jane Adkins Lilly, 95, of Martinsville, Va., passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019. She was born December 30, 1923 in Huntington, West Virginia to Albert M. Adkins and Grace L. Altizer Adkins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, M.G. "John" Lilly; daughters, Linda Lou Lilly Bloodgood, baby Patricia Ann Lilly; son, Johnny Lee Lilly; brothers, Pete Adkins, Charles "Charlie" Adkins, Eugene Al Adkins.
She is survived by her son, M.G. "Chip" Lilly III and his wife Teresa; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Lois Morris.
Betty was a member of First United Methodist Church of Martinsville. She loved spending time with her family and especially with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She also loved being at Smith Mountain Lake.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at McKee-Stone Funeral Home. Interment will be at Roselawn Burial Park. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care, 730 E. Church Street, #13, Mart. VA 24112.
Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, VA
