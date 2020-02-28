Frances "Nikki" Martin Lilly, 32, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. She was born July 7, 1987 in Franklin County, Virginia to the late Lisa Faye Martin.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Glenwood W. Martin and Nancy Lee Martin.
Mrs. Lilly is survived by her husband, Christopher Lilly; daughters, Erabella Rose Martin, and Klair Marie Lilly; stepson, Nathaniel Lee Lilly; daddy, Johnny Ryder; sister, Tiffany Dawn Owen; brothers, Christopher Wade Martin and Jeffery Lee Martin; earth mother, Debra Martin; aunt, Frances Baker; and uncle, Sammy Martin.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at 3 p.m., at Wright Funeral Service Chapel, with Pastor Marty Furrow officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be private.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.
To plant a tree in memory of Frances Lilly as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.